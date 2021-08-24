President Herzog wishes Israeli delegation luck as Paralympics begin in Tokyo

On Tuesday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke with rower Moran Samuel and boccia player Nadav Levi, Israel's flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

President Herzog asked them to send his best wishes to the whole Israeli Paralympic delegation ahead of the opening of the Paralympic Games.

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games will be the 16th Summer Paralympics featuring an Israeli delegation. Israel's national delegation this year comprises 33 athletes, representing 11 different sports. Over the years Israel has won 375 medals in total, of which 123 were gold, 123 silver, and 129 bronze.

In their conversation, President Herzog told the Israeli flag-bearers: "Each and every one of you in the national delegation has come a long way to reach this moment. I wish you every success, and may you fulfill your dreams and reach outstanding sporting achievements. You are a symbol of power and determination and I am very proud of you.”

"Competing with a disability is more challenging, more difficult, and requires exceptional effort. You are proof that anything is possible with the help of determination, good will, and hard work. I trust you and am sure that you will bring the State of Israel much honor, and also medals."

Finally, President Herzog said that he was looking forward to welcoming the Israeli Paralympic delegation at the President's Residence upon their return.