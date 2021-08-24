Justice Ministry okays withholding salaries of unvaccinated teachers

Israel's Justice Ministry on Monday clarified that the State is not required to pay unvaccinated teachers who also refuse to undergo regular coronavirus testing, Maariv reported.

During discussions in the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry officials said that these teachers' salaries can be withheld, on condition that the teachers are required to test every few days but not every 24 hours. The officials also said that the State may be required to participate in the cost of testing the unvaccinated teachers.

If a teacher still refuses to be tested, the State will be permitted to withhold that teacher's salary.

At the same time, these conditions will be expanded to include not only teachers but also other public sector workers, in accordance with the infection rates, Maariv said.

According to the Education Ministry, approximately 15% of educational staff are unvaccinated.

On Monday, Hamad Amar, a Minister in the Finance Ministry, told Ynet: "My opinion is clear: The school year needs to start on September 1, and my opinion is that anyone of the educational staff who is not vaccinated and does not agree to be tested, should not come to school. We cannot allow this."