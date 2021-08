A 17-year-old youth was stabbed Monday night in the town of Shlomi, in the western Galilee.

The teen was evacuated to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, but hospital staff were forced to declare his death.

Later, Israel Police declared that a 15-year-old minor has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out the murder.

The suspect will be brought Tuesday to the Krayot Magistrates Court for an extension of his arrest.

It is not yet clear why the murder occurred.