This summer, more than 100 children aged 6-16 from southern Israel are attending a unique camp run by The Jewish Agency for Israel’s Fund for Victims of Terror which helps alleviate the severe trauma and anxiety that they have faced over the years.
The children and their families, who have suffered physical or mental harm as a result of rocket fire or kite- and balloon-borne arson devices emanating from Gaza, are officially recognized by the Israeli government as victims of terrorism. They come from the cities of Sderot, Ashkelon, Be’er Sheva, and Rahat.
The camp is supported by generous donations from global Jewry — including from The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), Keren Hayesod, the Genesis Philanthropy Group, and donors from around the Jewish world — and in cooperation with the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council. Earlier this summer, the camp was visited by Genesis Philanthropy Group CEO Marina Yudborovsky and The Jewish Agency’s Director General and CEO Amira Ahronoviz.
Throughout the year, the Fund for Victims of Terror seeks to lighten victims’ emotional and material toll in the wake of a crisis by offering financial aid to individuals and families in dire circumstances. Within 48 hours of an event, a Jewish Agency representative visits the victims and provides emergency aid of more than $1,000. Additionally, through grants and ongoing services totaling up to $6,300, this essential fund covers the months to come.
Jewish Agency summer camp brings emotional relief to victims of terror
More than 100 Israeli children living near Gaza attend camp run by The Jewish Agency’s Fund for Victims of Terror, which is supported by donations from world Jewry.
