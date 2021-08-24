To all Rabbis: We expect you to prepare teens to fight campus antisemitism!

US university campuses are cesspools of anti-Semitism. Most Jewishstudents begin their freshman year without the vocabulary to beat it back. By omission and/or commission lying about Israel is lying about Jews. That's today's campus anti-Semitism - a narrative of lies about Israel.

Our unprepared students are vulnerable to believing the slanders against us, then losing their Jewish pride, then walking away from their Jewish identity. Even Orthodox students, whose identity is strong to begin with, need the strengthening that a rabbi can provide.

There is no excuse for religious leaders in every kind of congregaton to not prepare our students:

1) Tip sheets on the five top Big Lies told about Jews on campus have been prepared (see below) and can be easily downloaded free of charge.

2) Rabbis know which students are high school juniors and seniors based on the dates of bar and bat mitzvah. This makes it easy to reach out to EVERY student even if he/she did not stay active in the congregation.

Giving our students the most basic tools to debunk the blood libels and other slanders against us is the bare minimum a rabbi can do to assure Jewish continuity in America.

Rabbis who deliberately resist preparing their students to combat the lies and slanders to which they will be constantly and disgracefully subjected on campus are making sacrificial lambs of the young people in their charge and need to be convinced or replaced.

Debunking the Biggest Lies of Israel on Campus

The five files attached, front and back of flyers, are what students feel are the "the most common lies" told on campus about Israel, and how to respond to each claim.

The above tip sheets are from Students Supporting Israel, under "Resources", bottom of "Common Myths and Facts" page:

https://www.ssimovement.org/ and

https://www.ssimovement.org/store/c1/Donate

This is what we are giving our rabbi if he will not commit to training teens on how to fight today's anti-Semitism - along with note that we are leaving the congregation. But we don't really expect that this will happen. We rely on the responsibility rabbis have for making our teens proud of their religion, faith and the Jewish homeland.

