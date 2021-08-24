IDF attacks targets in Gaza in retaliation for balloon terrorism

IAF aircraft attacked terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip on Monday evening in response to the firing of incendiary balloons towards Israeli communities located near the Gaza border, which caused fires in open areas in the region.

Palestinian Arabs reported an attack on an underground target in the Khan Yunis area. Flares were fired in the southern Gaza Strip.

Gadi Yarkoni, head of the Eshkol Council, on Monday demanded that the government send a clear message to the terrorist organizations, restore deterrence and stop the balloon terrorism from the Gaza Strip.

"The courage of the terrorist organizations to renew balloon terrorism and burn our fields must be eradicated today. If it does not stop today, we will find ourselves putting out fires and crying over the crops that caught fire for another summer," he said.

Yarkoni added, "What starts with the containment of incendiary balloons, continues with rocket fire and shooting of IDF soldiers. I expect the government to act immediately to send a clear message to the terrorist organizations that they should not continue with criminal terrorism."

Officials in the security establishment estimated on Monday that Israel and Hamas are on a collision course, amid the escalation in the southern sector in recent days, culminating in the incident in which Border Police officer Barel Hadaria Shmueli was critically wounded during a Palestinian Arab riot near the border fence.

The Palestinian Arab organizations are planning to hold another march along the border this Wednesday afternoon, this time in the southern Gaza Strip area. The march is expected to leave Khan Yunis and Rafah and head towards the border fence with Israel. The protest will be held under the headline "Opposition to the Israeli siege and delay in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip."