2 hurt in Samaria stone-throwing attack

Two women were lightly injured when a group of Arabs threw stones at Israeli vehicles traveling between the localities of Elon Moreh and Itamar in Samaria.

The two were treated at the scene by Magen David Adom staff.

The driver of the car, Moshe Cohen, said: "I was driving towards Itamar and Elon Moreh, there were four people in the car, my wife and I and the two girls, one of whom is my daughter and the other is her friend. Between Itamar and Elon Moreh, a very, very large stone was thrown at me, the windshield of the car was smashed, and the girl, my daughter's friend who was sleeping with her head leaning against the window, the window shattered and she took a very strong blow to the head."

"I kept going, I was afraid I would get more stones thrown at me. I went into shock and after about 150 meters I stopped, checked her, she said she had very strong pains in the back, head and neck. I called an ambulance and the army very quickly through the hotline," he said.

"I tried to give her some water, wash her face, console her, and the poor thing, she cried, and she was really in pain. The ambulance arrived after a few minutes. It's a complete shock, I really see the glass shattered here, everything is shattered, we're in shock," he described.

Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan said in response: "The government cannot say that it is fighting terrorism, when it is not taking practical steps against the terrorists from the Palestinian Authority."

According to Dagan, "the repeated stone-throwing in Samaria indicates a weakening of Israel's deterrence capability in the face of Palestinian Authority terrorists."