Covid Didn’t Kill Him, But The Lockdown Might

Rabbis Sariel Rosenberg & Rosh Beit Din Rav Shmuel Gross are rallying behind a young man who is fighting for his life. The man in question is father of two Aharon Mann.

Mann is a small business owner whose finances took a hard hit during the pandemic. He took several loans to keep his business alive, but the tables were turned when interest rates were hiked up and those who lent the money began threatening him violently. The longer the lockdown continued, the more desperate his situation became.

As of now Mann has separated from his children for their own safety. The collectors have gone so far as to harass Mann’s parents as well. Aharon gives everything he has toward the debt but with interest it has accumulated to a staggering near $100,000.

The rabbis know the people involved in this striking story personally and insist that Aharon Mann’s life is in danger. A tzedaka fund has been started to help save his life, and help him return to his children. The page includes urgent letters from the rabbanim as well.