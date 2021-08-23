Coronavirus czar: 'We need to take more steps to reduce infection'

Coronavirus czar Professor Salman Zarka responded to the Coronavirus Cabinet's decision to begin the new school year on time, on September 1.

"Going back to school is a goal that's important for us as a society," Prof. Zarka told Galei Zahal. "We sat and we agreed on a plan, but it's not hermetic, there will be instances of infection and classes will still be closed. We did not find a perfect solution and there are no magic solutions."

"Together with the legitimate desire to start the school year, we need to take additional steps in order to reduce infections. I don't know if we've reached the peak of the fourth wave - the numbers are rising day after day."

Health Ministry Director General Professor Nachman Ash shared his feelings on the decision with 103 FM Radio: "I am at peace with the decision at this point in time. There are certain advantages to this opening - conducting testing first, and also seeing how things go over several school days in September."

As part of the plan, students eligible to receive the vaccine will be vaccinated on school grounds during school hours, as needed and subject to parental approval. In addition, on the first day of the school year, students up to the age of 12 will be required to present parental approval to perform an antigen test.