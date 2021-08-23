Iran reports new daily record of COVID-19 deaths

Iran's health ministry on Sunday reported more than 680 daily COVID-19 deaths for the first time, as nationwide curbs to contain the spread of the virus were lifted, AFP reported.

The ministry said the deaths of 684 people in the past 24 hours brought the total number of fatalities to 102,038.

Iran also registered 36,419 new infections, raising the total since the pandemic started to 4,677,114.

The Islamic Republic last week tightened curbs to contain the spread of the virus. The six-day restrictive measures that ended on Saturday included the closure of government buildings, banks and non-essential shops.

A nationwide ban on private car travel between provinces remains in force until August 27.

Iran has for months wrestled with the worst outbreak in the Middle East of COVID-19.

In a clear sign of the scale of the outbreak, dozens of top officials have fallen ill. At least 30 lawmakers have tested positive in recent months and some have died.

High-profile deaths in Iran from the coronavirus include a member of the council advising the Ayatollah, a former ambassador, a newly-elected member of parliament, an adviser to Zarif and a re-elected member of parliament.

Iran’s new President, Ebrahim Raisi, recently promised that his government would start rapid COVID-19 vaccinations in the country.

The country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, earlier this month called for "decisive" measures to be taken in order to deal with the recent surges in new cases and deaths from the virus.