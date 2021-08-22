UK approves 'Ronapreve' drug to treat COVID-19

UK health authorities have approved a drug that President Trump was treated with when he was sick with COVID-19.

The drug, called Ronapreve, includes an injection containing artificial antibodies against the coronavirus. It was developed by the American biotech company Regeneron.

According to Reuters, The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said clinical trial data shows the drug Ronapreve could help prevent infection, help resolve symptoms of severe COVID-19 infection and reduce the chances of hospitalization.

The MHRA added that the drug binds tightly to the coronavirus at the lining of the respiratory system and prevents it from gaining access to cells of the respiratory system.

Ronapreve is included among drugs called monoclonal antibodies which mimic natural antibodies produced by the body to fight off infections. The drug is not intended to be used as a substitute for vaccination, the MHRA said.

"This treatment will be a significant addition to our armory to tackle COVID-19," British health minister Sajid Javid said in a statement, according to Reuters.