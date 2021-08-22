Shaked: If Lapid promotes a Palestinian state he won't have a government

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked this morning (Sunday) rejected any possibility of a political settlement that includes the establishment of a Palestinian state in the current government.

In an interview with Aryeh Golan on Reshet Bet, Shaked addressed the statements of Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, who said in an interview with Kan News last week that he supports a two-state solution and did not rule out the possibility of such a move when he becomes prime minister. "It it happens, he will not have a government," she said.

When asked what Prime Minister Bennett would answer in his meeting with US President Joe Biden if the issue came up, Shaked explained: "He will answer that he is against a two-state solution. Our position is known, it was decided when this government was formed not to deal with this issue. Biden is also aware of the prime minister's views."

She added: "In a government of which we are members, a Palestinian state will not be established. This is known to Lapid and the members of the left. It was clear that in this government they will not deal with controversial issues."

Foreign Minister Lapid said in an interview with Michal Rabinovich and Gili Cohen on Kan 11 that in the current government there is no agreement on the Palestinian issue and although he supports the two-state solution, it will not happen in this government.

When asked if the situation would change when he becomes prime minister he replied: "It could." Foreign Minister Lapid has not spoken to Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas since taking office, but noted that President Herzog's conversation with him was made with the permission of the government. "Most of the work with Abu Mazen is in the security field, not in the foreign relations field. It is not urgent for me to call Abu Mazen," he said.