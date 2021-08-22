National theater suspends actor for not taking COVID test

Actor Mordi Gershon was suspended from the Habima Theater and removed from three plays by the national theater because he refused to be vaccinated or take a COVID test according to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, Walla reported.

Habima requires unvaccinated actors to receive a negative test result to continue to work inside the theater.

Gershon refused to be tested, so he was suspended from three roles and was sent to vacation.

Habima CEO Noam Semel confirmed the details and said in response to Walla: "Habima decided on the matter of Mordi Gershon, after calling on him a number of times to get vaccinated or tested according to health ministry instructions, and unfortunately Mordi refused."

"In consultation with Habima's lawyers, and consultation with the district court's trustees on Habima, we decided to suspend him, after we also received many inquiries from actors, stage workers, costume designers and makeup artists, who asked not to be signed up with him at performances, due to his refusal about the Corona.

"Mordi will continue to receive pay at the expense of the vacation days accrued to his credit. Habima will not give up on Green Badge guidelines and corona tests, and I, as CEO, am committed to maintaining the health of Habima's audiences, actors and employees. Therefore, last week I brought a Corona testing center into Habima and most of the actors and employees were tested."