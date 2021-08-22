Meron disaster inquiry gets underway

The State Commission of Inquiry into the Meron Disaster Investigation will begin hearing evidence today (Sunday). This is the first discussion that will begin at 10 AM and will be broadcast live from the Malcha Technology Park in Jerusalem.

The Israel Hayom newspaper reported that the first witness to appear will be the commander of the Northern District Police, Shimon Lavi. The following discussions will also be heard in open court and some of them will be broadcast live on the committee's website.

The entrance to the hall will be allowed on the basis of available seating, in accordance with the coronavirus restrictions. Entry is conditional on a security check and it is mandatory to wear a mask throughout the hearing.

Last month, the State Comptroller, Matanyahu Englman, decided to stop the special investigation he announced following the disaster in Meron, due to the activity of the State Commission of Inquiry into the matter, which includes an examination of all the procedures involved in the annual pilgrimage to Meron.

The Comptroller and his staff met with members of the committee chaired by retired Supreme Court President Miriam Naor. The State Comptroller and his staff presented to the committee the methodology of the audit adopted by the state regarding the Mount Meron disaster so far and held a professional dialogue with the committee.

45 people were killed in the Meron disaster, which occurred during a crush on a narrow staircase at the holy site on the night of April 30. Th tragedy was the largest civilian disaster in Israel's history.