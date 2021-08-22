Lightning interrupts New York City concert

Thunder, lightning and the threat of more severe weather on Saturday interrupted a star-studded concert in New York City, NBC News reported.

Barry Manilow was in the middle of his performance at the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in Grand Central Park when fans were abruptly told to evacuate after lightning was seen nearby.

The New York Police Department tweeted instructions for fans to seek shelter.

"Due to approaching severe weather, all those attending the event are to calmly move to the nearest exits and proceed to areas outside of the park," police said in a tweet. "This is NOT an emergency."

The concert was broadcast live on CNN and was part of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plans to celebrate the city’s comeback from the pandemic.

The interruption of the concert came as Hurricane Henri races toward the Northeast. The storm strengthened to a hurricane as it continued to head toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said.

The storm was about 255 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island, on Saturday night after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had already declared a state of emergency in preparation for the hurricane's arrival.

Cuomo said he was deploying 500 National Guard troops, and state police will have about 1,000 personnel on duty in areas affected by Henri. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority was scheduled to cancel service in Long Island beginning about midnight, the governor said.