Health Ministry clarifies: Coronavirus restrictions apply within malls

Israel's Health Ministry has clarified that every business which is required to adhere to Green Pass rules must keep those rules regardless of where it is located - including if it is located in a place such as a mall, which is subject to Purple Pass rules.

"Gymboree" play areas, restaurants, and cinemas located within a mall require proof of immunity against coronavirus or a recent negative test, the Ministry clarified.

The Green Pass requires everyone over age 3 entering a public venue to present proof of either vaccination against coronavirus, recovery from it, or a recent negative coronavirus test. The Purple Pass rules require that businesses with over 100 meters of space limit occupancy to one person per seven meters.

The new coronavirus restrictions meant into effect earlier this week, and apply to many public venues, including many culture and sports events and facilities. They also apply to enclosed spaces with large numbers of people such as hotels, event halls, restaurants, and other events.

Coronavirus tests for the purpose of receiving a temporary Green Pass are free for those ages 3-12, but paid for privately for those who are eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine but choose not to.