Woman murdered in the same place as her husband was murdered

Lorin Tapal, 28, was murdered Friday night at the same location her husband was murdered at six years ago.

Tapal, a resident of Haifa, was murdered in Ramle. She was found shot in her vehicle on the city's Dani Mas street.

Magen David Adom (MDA) staff called to the scene declared her death.

Tapal's former husband, Ramadan Musrati was killed six years ago at the exact same location, together with his father Mustafa Musrati.

MDA paramedic Shimon Parash said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a young woman who was unconscious. She suffered penetrative wounds to her body. We performed medical examinations; she was not breathing and had no heartbeat, and we were left with no option other than to declare her death."

In 2010, Haaretz reported that two brothers from Ramle, Ramadan and Khaled Musrati, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in four murders in the neighboring city of Lod. At the time, it was suspected that the two had been hired to carry out a string of "honor killings."