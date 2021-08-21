PM Naftali Bennett to meet Egypt's President Al-Sisi

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday evening announced that his upcoming meeting with US President Joe Biden will focus mostly on Iran and the efforts to prevent it from becoming a nuclear power.

"I am leaving this week, G-d willing, on a diplomatic visit to the US, in order to meet US President Joe Biden," Bennett said. "There are many issues to discuss - Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, the strengthening of the connection between us. But first and foremost we will discuss Iran's actions and plans to stop them."

In the coming weeks, Bennett is expected to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

"The goal is to strengthen our bonds of friendship with these countries and solidify Israel's status in the region and in the world, to strengthen the Israeli economy and hi-tech, and to ensure our military supremacy over our enemies - always," Bennett added.

On the issue of the Israeli budget, he said: "After three years of chaos, the State of Israel will finally have a budget. Among the most important news: A significant investment in strengthening the IDF, strengthening the healthcare system which has been starved for years, and a list of courageous reforms to increase competition and reduce prices of products in Israel."