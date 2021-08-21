Unvaccinated COVID-19 patient's last words: 'I made a mistake'

Miri Shem-Ad and Mayson Macalda from Beilinson Hospital are frustrated when they see yet another person who did not receive the coronavirus vaccine arrive for hospitalization, knowing that it could have been prevented.

Speaking to N12, Miri said: "A postpartum woman arrived in the ward from the ICU. She was not vaccinated and her husband was not vaccinated. She told me, 'It's like they tricked us. They tricked us.' They would watch all these video clips and they really believed that they were doing something right."

"We see a significant difference between those who are vaccinated and those who are unvaccinated," she emphasized.

"Just this morning, a 49-year-old young man, clear-headed, independent, employed, married, a father of two children. He's a healthy man. He's a strong man. He didn't get vaccinated due to his personal choice. And this morning his body betrayed him. He couldn't breathe anymore.

"He couldn't talk to us anymore. Two minutes before he put him on a ventilator, we had a very short conversation with him, in order to receive his consent.

"He said, 'I made a mistake.' He understands that, but unfortunately it's too late."

In a Facebook post earlier this week, Macalda wrote: "We are nearing the peak of a fourth wave. Again we go down to the parking lot. We set up wards again. We work under cumbersome protective conditions. We refuse to get used to it, despite the waves which have passed."

"Again we meet the families in their most extreme situations, but this time we add another detail. We ask the fateful question: Are you vaccinated? Is the patient vaccinated? And by the answer, we already know what to expect."

"Go get vaccinated," Macalda concluded her post. "Help yourselves...and us."