Transportation Minister leaves for vacation despite request not to do so

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli (Labor) on Friday left for a private vacation in the United States despite the fact that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has urged the public to stay in Israel and not travel abroad, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, Michaeli joined her partner Lior Schlein on the vacation to the US, which is defined as an “orange country”, meaning the minister will also be required to quarantine for a week upon her return to Israel.

Michaeli’s staff and members of the Labor Party tried to urge her not to make the trip, as the move would send a bad and disparaging message to the public, but she chose not to heed the calls, Channel 12 said.

The report further noted that Bennett had asked the public at the start of the outbreak of the Delta variant in Israel not to travel abroad if this is not essential. About two weeks ago, he added that anyone who has not already booked a flight – should not do so. Despite this, Minister Michaeli has decided not to follow the guidelines of the government in which she is taking part.

The office of the Minister of Transportation said in response, "The Minister of Transportation is on a private trip in the United States starting this morning. The Minister will comply with all the required COVID-19 instructions."

