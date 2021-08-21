Man who threatened to bomb Capitol charged, detained without bail

A North Carolina man who on Thursday announced he had a bomb in his truck parked on Capitol Hill was charged Friday with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device, CNBC reported.

The man, Floyd Ray Roseberry, was also ordered detained without bail at a hearing in US District Court in Washington, D.C., pending a medical screening for the defendant.

Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui ordered that evaluation after Roseberry said it would be difficult to understand the proceedings because he has been denied medications for his blood pressure and “my mind medicine” since surrendering to police on Thursday.

“My memory isn’t that well, sir,” Roseberry said during the remote appearance via audio linkup.

Roseberry, who said he is 51 years old despite authorities saying he is 49, was appointed a federal public defender by Faruqui.

He is next due in court on Wednesday. Roseberry faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison if convicted on the weapon of mass destruction charge.

Roseberry’s threat led to the evacuation of buildings including the Supreme Court, the Library of Congress, the Cannon House Office Building and the offices of the Republican National Committee.

He had parked a pickup truck on a sidewalk outside the library Thursday morning, then told cops he had a bomb inside, prompting an hourslong standoff that ended with him surrendering peacefully.

Congress was in recess during the standoff, and the Supreme Court is not in session.

