Arizona governor signs bill mandating Holocaust education in schools

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Thursday signed legislation that mandates education about the Holocaust in Arizona’s schools.

The legislation requires “requires young Arizonans to learn the enduring lessons of the Holocaust and the tragic consequences of religious and racial intolerance.”

“Arizona has long been a leader on civics education, but it’s clear we need to extend our curriculum to more closely cover the horrors of the Holocaust,” said Ducey. “This bill is a step in the right direction but our work is far from over. Anti-Semitism and other forms of hate are real, and we must do more to make sure this never, ever happens again. My thanks to Representative Alma Hernandez for leading this effort, along with Speaker Bowers and all of the survivors who have dedicated their lives to spreading awareness."

At the signing at the Arizona State Capitol, Ducey was jointed by state Senate president Karen Fann, state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, Arizona politicians, Holocaust survivors, Holocaust education advocates and members of the Jewish community.

“Today, I was proud to join Holocaust survivors, students and lawmakers to sign #HB2241 to help teach Arizona kids about the Holocaust – one of the most horrific events in history.”

The bill will require the State Board of Education to create requirements for students to be taught about the Holocaust and other genocides a minimum of two times between the 7th and 12th grades.

“I can’t begin to express how proud I am to see this important legislation get signed,” said Rep. Alma Hernandez who sponsored the legislation. “Thank you to the Holocaust survivors, advocates, students and community leaders who supported House Bill 2241. This is a big win for not only Arizona’s Jewish community, but for the future of our state.”

House Speaker Rusty Bowers said that the bill will serve to “strengthen our youth’s understanding of a dark time in history.”

“I’m grateful to Representative Hernandez for her effort in leading this bill in the legislature. It was an honor to work with my colleagues to get this done, and I’m grateful to Governor Ducey for signing this bill into law,” he said.

Anti-Semitism has been on the rise in the last year in the United States, with Arizona experiencing 18 incidents so far in 2021.

On May 18, a boulder was used to smash the glass door of Congregation Chaverim.

On June 7, Chabad on River in Tucson was vandalized with a red swastika painted on its door. Underneath the swastika, also in red, was written the phrase “Dirty K***.”

The two pieces of graffiti appeared to have been sprayed on the door in separate instances over a two day period.

In late June, a Phoenix children’s hospital fired a doctor after she declared Israel's “end is coming soon” and accused Israel of “cannibalism.”