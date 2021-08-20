Black Lives Matter – Israeli style

Hear: About the unwanted phenomena that the wind blows in from America, including elitism of color for Sephardim.

How: To combat COVID the American way. Strict for citizens and indifferent for illegal immigrants.

What: President Biden’s sudden unscheduled departure from Afghanistan means for several other countries that trusted American protection and support - and how Israel rightly always insisted not to rely on anyone else for its security.

Polish: Official government inspired Jew hatred in the 21st century is continuing their tradition. Their new anti-restitution law is tantamount to a pogrom.

Where: Do Jews have permanent security of tenure? You have one guess!

A different: Kind of Aliyah. Walter talks with an Israeli flight school instructor about avoiding the ever-increasing traffic jams and go: up, up and away.

Israel: Is proud of the achievement of all its Olympic athletes. The aim is to be good enough to take part. Winning is a welcome bonus.