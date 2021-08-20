We must not remain silent: It is time to launch an attack on Israel's enemies

The State of Israel must understand that it must lead an aggressive war against anti-Semitism in the world - which tries to connect hatred of Jews to the State of Israel and BDS organizations.

BDS organizations and other haters of Israel are attacking the Jewish state - not only because of the Palestinian issue - but also because of the fact that Jews live there.

The line between anti-Semitism and anti-Israel is blurring and Israel should not only react but only launch its own attack against this evil phenomenon.