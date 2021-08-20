We must not remain silent: It is time to launch an attack on Israel's enemies

BDS organizations and other haters of Israel are attacking the Jewish state. It is time to fight them with all of the Jewish people.

Tags: The Israeli Perspective The Israeli Prespective Radio
Jay Shapiro ,

Shutting down BDS flashmob in London
Shutting down BDS flashmob in London
Israel Advocacy Movement

The State of Israel must understand that it must lead an aggressive war against anti-Semitism in the world - which tries to connect hatred of Jews to the State of Israel and BDS organizations.

BDS organizations and other haters of Israel are attacking the Jewish state - not only because of the Palestinian issue - but also because of the fact that Jews live there.

The line between anti-Semitism and anti-Israel is blurring and Israel should not only react but only launch its own attack against this evil phenomenon.



