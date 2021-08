Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah consultant at Arutz Sheva, addresses the issue(s) of a pervasive "spy mentality" that permeates and circulates through the air to the extent that anything good said about Israel is laughed at.

Minskoff claims that our future is our fortune and vice versa--cannot have one without the other. He explains that there is no future in the diaspora and therefore, no fortune.