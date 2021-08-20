Bennett losing control of Cabinet

Political and strategic analyst Israel Bachar addressed the complex political tangle in the current government, and the Biden-Bennett meeting next week.

"Bennett should not step into Netanyahu's shoes, he should not imitate him or follow in his footsteps, but decide what is right for his particular circumstances and take that course of action. The measure of a prime minister should not always be according to Netanyahu. Bennett should create his own measure, as every prime minister does so in the end," Bachar said.

"I do not think Bennett has full control over his ministers," Bachar said, assessing: "He has no maneuverability against the rest of his cabinet. It allows h im to maintain the government but is very restrictive."

Will the Bennett-Lapid government survive for at least a few years? Bachar replied: "It is too early to judge this, but the government will certainly be able to survive the coming year, after which it will be a question of maturity and exchange."