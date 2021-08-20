What does Egypt want from Bennett?

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met for the first time this week with Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamel at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. The two discussed political, security, and economic aspects of Israeli-Egyptian relations, as well as the issue of Egyptian mediation with the Gaza Strip.

On behalf of the President of Egypt, 'Abd al-Fatah al-Sisi, the Egyptian Minister of Intelligence has invited Prime Minister Bennett to pay an official visit to Egypt in the coming weeks.

Yediot Aharonot reported a speculated background for the outpouring of diplomatic efforts: "Al-Sisi's long record of human rights violations was of no great importance to the Trump administration, but has attracted much more notice from the Biden government. Al -Sisi hopes that Bennett will be his ticket to the White House. It is no wonder that the Egyptian intelligence minister arrived in Israel on the eve of Bennett's trip to Washington and brought with him an invitation to a meeting with al-Sisi."

Israel's intercession with the United States, however, comes at a cost - Bennett is expected to demand that Egypt take a stronger stance against smuggling at the Rafah border crossing to Gaza. According to Yediot Aharonot, "It is convenient for Egypt to turn a blind eye, either because the tensions in Gaza serve its interests, or because the Egyptians who are managing the crossing are negligent and corrupt. Smuggling of weapons and materials is what allowed Hamas to recover so quickly from the damage it suffered in Operation Guardian of the Walls."