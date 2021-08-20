Moroccan King writes to Israeli President Herzog

The King of Morocco, Mohammad VI, has sent a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, thanking him for the letter he received from Herzog during the recent visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) to Morocco.

In his letter, King Mohammad VI also expressed the hope that the renewal of diplomatic relations between the two countries will contribute to regional peace.

The letter read as follows:

To the esteemed President, I thank you for your letter which was handed to me by Yair Lapid, your Foreign Minister, during his visit to Morocco. I am very pleased with the steps that have been taken toward renewing relations between our nations. I am convinced that we will be able to transform this momentum into something sustainable, in order to promote peace for all peoples in the region. With the utmost respect, Mohammad VI

Last week, Lapid visited Morocco, inaugurating the Israeli mission in its capital of Rabat and handing King Mohammad a letter written to him by Pres. Herzog and inviting him to visit Israel.

At the ceremony, Lapid announced that Israel and Morocco would open full embassies within the next two months, upgrading relations a year after the signing of the Abraham Accords.