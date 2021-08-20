Coronavirus kills 96 in one week

Across Israel, 7,692 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases nationwide to 62,922.

Hospitalized are 957 coronavirus patients, among them 594 in serious condition, of whom 149 are in critical condition. One hundred eight people are intubated.

Thursday saw 146,296 coronavirus tests performed, and 5.54% of test results received were positive.

Sixteen people died Thursday from complications of coronavirus, along with one person so far Friday, raising the number of dead from the pandemic to 6,759. Ninety-six coronavirus patients died since Sunday, Health Ministry reports showed.

On Thursday night, Israel's Health Ministry approved providing a third coronavirus vaccine dose to Israelis over age 40, as well as to Israelis ages 12+ who meet certain criteria.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who is 49, received his third dose on live television on Friday morning, and urged all Israelis to follow suit, saying, "If you go get the third vaccine, we'll be able to avoid a fourth lockdown."

Israel's campaign to provide booster doses began on July 30, and as of the morning of August 20, 1,266,922 Israelis had received their booster.