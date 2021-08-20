Watch: Powerful and uplifting song by Rabbi Shlomo Katz

Singer Rabbi Shlomo Katz released the first track of his new album, sharing it with viewers around the world.

"On a beautiful spring day, some of my closest and talented friends gathered with me in Ma’aleh Adumim," Rabbi Shlomo Katz recalled.

"We recorded a full album,' The Red Heights Sessions,' consisting of eight never-before-released tracks.

"It was live, it was raw, and it was powerful."

Introducing his new song, "Lulei," Rabbi Katz added: "I am honored to share with you the first track, Lulei, a niggun (hasidic melody) that I had the privilege of composing years back with our good friend Shlomo Gaisin of Zusha."