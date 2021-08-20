Business owners fume at new coronavirus restrictions

Business owners have expressed outrage at the renewed coronavirus restrictions, which include a requirement that children over age three present a negative coronavirus test prior to entering most public venues and events.

Avi Ederi, CEO of Cinema City, told Israel Hayom: "The media is always screaming, 'lockdown' and 'pandemic,' and it scares people. We have coronavirus testing stations at every location, and we're talking about safe places. The chance of infection at our locations is close to zero."

Dr. Ofir Miller, Chairman of the Board of the Israel Attractions Association, said: "Most of our clients are children. The rapid tests are a nice idea, but they require logistical preparations. Who runs a country like this?"

The idea was criticized as harmful to restaurants as well: "This is a critical blow. No one will do a test for a restaurant."

Yaron Sela, Chairman of the Association of Gyms and Studio Owners and the owner of Great Shape, said: "The government cannot ignore this situation. You can give discounts on property tax or reduce VAT, there are a lot of ways - but unfortunately, right now there is no discourse between businesses and the government."

Events have been limited to 400 people in enclosed spaces and 500 people in open areas. Chef David Guedj, who represents the Gaya event hall at the Beit Oved Junction, told Israel Hayom: "People are waiting for this wave to pass to sign a contract. If previously I would have 20-25 meetings a day, today there are three."