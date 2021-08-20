Fox News: Employees must input their vaccination status

The CEO of Fox News sent a memo to staff this week with several updates to the network’s COVID-19 protocol, one of which required employees to input their vaccination status, The Hill reported on Thursday.

Back in June, the news outlet issued a memo encouraging fully vaccinated staff to include their vaccination status into Workday. The memo noted at the time that employees who might be vaccinated but had not provided that information to the company would be considered unvaccinated under their policies.

In the memo issued on Tuesday, according to the report, CEO Suzanne Scott told employees that they would be required to input their vaccination status by the end of that day. The policy pertains to both on site employees and remote workers.

Scott further noted that select employees in their New York offices would be required to do COVID-19 testing at least one each week, regardless of their vaccination status. The memo also included protocol regarding masking procedures and COVID-19 screening.

Scott noted that these procedures were in place in light of the spread of the Delta variant and a higher number of COVID-19 cases.

Another US network, CNN, earlier this month fired three employees who violated its coronavirus safety protocols by going to the office unvaccinated.

“In the past week, we have been made aware of three employees who were coming to the office unvaccinated. All three have been terminated,” CNN’s president, Jeff Zucker, wrote in an internal memo at the time. “Let me be clear — we have a zero-tolerance policy on this.”

Zucker did not say where the employees worked, what positions they held or how their violations of the vaccine mandate were discovered. CNN declined to comment beyond his memo.