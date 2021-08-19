Bennett to get 3rd vaccine shot tomorrow

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced Thursday night that he would receive the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine tomorrow as the Health Ministry vaccination committee voted to lower the minimum age to receive the booster shot to 40.

"This is another important step in the fight against the Delta variant. The State of Israel continues to be at the forefront of the global response to the epidemic. Israeli citizens were the first in the world to receive the third vaccine, and we continue to open the possibility to more and more age groups," Bennett said of the committee's decision.

He stated, "As early as tomorrow morning I will be vaccinated with the third vaccine shot. I call on everyone who meets the criteria set by the committee members - get vaccinated. Take responsibility for the health and livelihood of us all. This is not the time to gamble on life."

"I congratulate the members of the team for their work in responding to the epidemic, the Health Minister, Nitzan Horowitz, the Director General of the Health Ministry, Prof. Nachman Ash, and all the members of the health system for their dedicated work for the citizens of Israel. It is time to step up efforts to stem the Delta wave and prevent a lockdown that would hurt the economy and our livelihoods. It's within reach. Don't waste time, get vaccinated," he concluded.