Disney 'villain' sings about Israeli unity

Eli Gorenstein, one of the most famous voice actors in the history of the State of Israel, but best known to most of us as the "villain" in Disney classics such as the The Lion King, Aladdin, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame - just to mention a few - has come out with a new single, this time, on unity within the Jewish homeland.

Following Arab rioting in cities across Israel during operation Guardian of the Walls in Gaza and the division and upheaval we have witnessed in recent years, Gorenstein decided it was time to release a song representing the very opposite of the characters he's played so often over the span of his venerated career.

Gorenstein's song calls for Israeli society to mend the rifts deeply rooted within and break down the walls of animosity between the secular and religious, Ashkenazi and Sephardic Jews, as well as Jews and Arabs.

The task at hand is not an easy ones by any means but as the chorus proclaims: "If we listen to our hearts/ When we're down and we're up/ And stop dividing into foe and friend/ We can overcome this - sure we can/ Happiness awaits / We're all one."

*The song was written by Gal Sarig and composed by Tami Armoni. Musical arrangement and production by Chen Harari.