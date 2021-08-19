Singapore sentences British man to six weeks prison term for not wearing mask

A court in Singapore sentenced a British citizen to six weeks in prison for repeatedly violating corona regulations by refusing to wear a face mask in public.

Benjamin Glynn, 40, was found guilty of four counts of failing to wear a mask on a train, causing a public nuisance, and threatening public employees.

According to media outlet CNA, last Wednesday, Glynn asked the court to drop what he called "unlawful charges" and for his passport to be returned so he could make his way back to the UK where his family resides.

According to a Reuters report, Glynn represented himself in court and claimed he was exempt from Singapore's laws mask wearing laws.

Glynn had been subjected to a psychiatric assessment ordered by the judge as a result of his conduct and remarks during the court session.

Singapore is known for its strict enforcement of regulations and heavy penalties in the form of fines and imprisonment for residents and visitors flaunting Carona guidelines.

Last February, a British citizen who sneaked out of his hotel room to meet his fiancée while subjected to quarantine was sentenced to a two-week prison term.