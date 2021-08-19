Russian complaint against Israeli Olympic gold medal dismissed

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) dismissed a complaint by the Russian Olympic Committee against Israeli Linoy Ashram's gold medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Rhythmic Gymnastics competition.

“We can confirm that no bias or irregularities were identified in the judging panels,” Fig said in a statement.

FIG further stated that it had "conducted a thorough post-competition review of all evaluation components in every phase of the Rhythmic Gymnastics competitions at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games" and that no problems had been found.

Russian competitor Dina Averina had been the favorite to win the competition before Ashram's upset victory. Averina and the Russian Olympic Committee immediately cried foul and accused the judges of bias following the announcement of Ashram as the winner.

Ashram is the Israel's first-ever female gold medalist, and the first non-Russian rhythmic gymnast to win the Olympic gold since the 1996 games in Atlanta.