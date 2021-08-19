Mystery: Did PM Bennett hide his Israeli flag pin?

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited a vaccination center in the Arab-Israeli city of Taybeh this morning (Thursday) to encourage residents from the Arab sector to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Social media followers who saw the picture noticed that a pin of the Israeli flag the Prime Minister can often be seen wearing on his suit was missing from his attire.

''The pin was removed today on the occasion of his visit to Taybeh probably because he didn't want to get under their skin. Like not wanting to hurt [United Arab List chairman Mansour] Abbas's feelings," wrote one follower.

Right-wing activist Baruch Marzel tweeted: "As I said about Bennett nine years ago, the man has zero ideology. Everything is up for sale as far as he's concerned. So long as it helps him promote himself, he is willing to give up on the Israeli flag."