Foreign Min. Yair Lapid to Egyptian Intelligence Minister: Israel won't accept rocket fire

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) met Thursday with Egypt's Intelligence Minister and General Intelligence Directorate head Abbas Kamel.

During the meeting, the two discussed relations between the two countries, and the need to push the expansion of the relations to include economic and civilian issues as well.

"Egypt and Israel have additional fields in which partnerships can be advanced, including commerce, medicine, technology, agriculture, and energy," a statement read. "These fields will help advance the connection between the countries and between the nations."

The ministers also spoke about the central position played by the Israeli Embassy in Cairo in this regard, and agreed to continue the joint discussions.

Lapid also spoke with the Egyptian Intelligence Minister about the terror attacks from Gaza, emphasizing to him the fact that Israel will not agree to attacks on its citizens.

In addition, Lapid spoke about the strategic partnership between the two countries, which is essential for the security and stability of the region, and which is founded in the historic peace agreement signed at Camp David in 1978.