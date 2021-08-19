Gush Etzion opens new 'Lone Oak Tree Plaza' for celebrations and social events

Diverse groups of visitors from all over the country have been flocking to Gush Etzion’s renovated Lone Oak Tree Plaza. Recently, the plaza has started functioning as a site to host family events.

Last weekend the Baruchi family held their son’s brit milah (circumcision) at the site, and named their new baby “Alon Ivri.”

Daniel and Uriah Baruchi, the parents of the newborn, spoke about the connection of the site and the name they gave their son.

“The deep roots of the tree will remind us of our obligation to be active in this world through building, planting, and working. The tall branches stretching heavenward are a signal that we should strive for moral perfection and value the sanctity of life. This was the path of our forefathers and our path as pioneers in Torah and worship of Hashem.”

The couple also has deep roots in Gush Etzion with a set of grandparents returning to Gush Etzion in the 1970’s to the community of Alon Shvut, where the couple met.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman added: “Mazal tov to the Baruchi family on their simcha. The name Alon symbolizes a connection to their Gush Etzion roots. The Lone Oak Tree is part of our celebrated heritage. And the brit milah that took place here is another link in the chain which stretches over generations and deepens our historic connection to this site. We invite all of Israel to Gush Etzion and we are happy to host events at the Lone Oak Tree as this was our vision for the site.”