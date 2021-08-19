Woman murdered by son in southern Israel

A 53-year-old woman was murdered Thursday morning by her son, in a private home in the southern city of Sderot.

Police officers called to the scene broke into the apartment with help from Fire and Rescue crews, and arrested the 23-year-old suspect.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics administered initial aid to the victim, but were forced to declare her death within a short time.

MDA paramedic Michael Kanter said: "When we arrived at the scene, we joined the firefighting and police forces who had broken into the apartment. The woman, who was unconscious and suffered severe wounds to her body, was lying in the apartment."

"We immediately began providing medical treatment, including stopping the bleeding and splinting, and we performed advanced and sustained CPR, but her injury was critical and at the end we were forced to declare her death."

Initial police investigations show that the man attacked his mother in the apartment in which they lived together. Neighbors heard the screams and calls for help, and reported to the police.