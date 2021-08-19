Poll: New Hope erased

A Channel 20 poll, conducted by the Maagar Mohot research institute led by Professor Yitzhak Katz, shows that if elections to the Knesset were to be held today, the Likud party would win 32 seats, an increase of two seats from what the party received in the last election.

The poll also shows that Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party does not pass the electoral threshold.

Yesh Atid would win 18 seats according to the poll, followed by Blue and White with 11 seats and Shas with 8 seats. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party would win 7 seats, according to the poll, the same number it won in the last election.

Yisrael Beytenu and Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionist Party would win 7 seats each.

Meretz wins 6 seats in the poll. The Arab parties, Mansour Abbas' Ra’am and Ayman Odeh's Joint List, each win 5 seats.