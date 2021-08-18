Chief Rabbis lead protest against kashrut reforms

Rabbi David Lau and Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, the Chief Rabbis of Israel led a protest Wednesday evening against the kashrut reforms of Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana.

The protest was attended by municipal and leading rabbis from all over the country.

The rabbis called on the government to cancel the kashrut reforms. According to them, "the meaning of the reforms is the destruction of the kashrut system in Israel."

In addition, the rabbis also warned against the planned conversion reforms and said: "There is an existential war of the people of Israel."

"We will in no way allow the conversion system to be taken out of the hands of the Chief Rabbinate and conversions that are not performed by them will not be recognized by the rabbis of Israel," the rabbis said.