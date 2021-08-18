Trump: Afghanistan 'most embarrassing moment in our country's history'

Former President Donald Trump told Fox News that the American withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Joe Biden is “a mess like nobody’s ever seen before. This is the most embarrassing moment in our country’s history.”

During an interview on “Morning With Maria,” Trump called what is happening a “defeat” and said that other countries were laughing at the United States.

“It’s a military defeat. It’s a psychological defeat. Russia and China, North Korea, everybody – they are all watching this disaster and they’re laughing at us, and they’re having a good time. Everyone is laughing. It’s not funny for us but it’s funny for them.”

Trump said that all the non-military personnel should have been evacuated first, rather than the chaotic manner in which the US left the country.

“You don’t take the military out first. You take the military out last. This is like the captain jumping off the ship as the ship is sinking and he just says ‘I’m getting out of here. Just forget the passengers,'” Trump said. “You’ve got to get your people… out first. Then you take your equipment out. And after you take your equipment out you bomb the hell out of the forts, so nobody else can use them. I was going to do that.”

He added that under his plan, US military planes would have destroyed all the evacuated American basses in two hours. He lamented that the bases were now under control of the Taliban.

“The people have to come out of the country first, then you have to get all of your equipment. We have billions of dollars of equipment. Brand new Blackhawk helicopters, they have everything,” Trump said.

He made the comparison with the situation former President Jimmy Carter faced in 1979 during the Iran Hostage Crisis.

“Jimmy Carter with his hostages - he lost because of it. Jimmy Carter with his hostages is a peanut compared to what’s happening here. They have 40,000 people, not to mention all the other Afghans who we were supposed to help, and you know our country can’t take in hundreds of thousands of people.”