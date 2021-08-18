Watch: Rabbi Solomon sworn in to Australian Supreme Court

Perth-based Rabbi Marcus Solomon was on Wednesday formally sworn-in as a judge of the Supreme Court of Western Australia, The Australian Jewish News reported. He is the first Orthodox rabbi appointed to an Australian Supreme Court.

On Thursday, Attorney General John Quiqley announced that Rabbi Marcus Solomon was tapped to become a justice on the Supreme Court of Western Australia.

Solomon, a barrister, was ordained as an Orthodox rabbi at the Beit Midrash of Western Australia in 1993.

In his capacity as an attorney, he was appointed Senior Counsel in 2013.

Solomon has provided extensive pro-bono legal advice to community groups and to legal practitioners before the Legal Practitioners Complaints Committee and the State Administrative Tribunal.