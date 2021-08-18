Man shot and killed outside Rishon Letzion mall

A 20-year-old man was killed Wednesday afternoon by two shooters riding a motorcycle near HaZahav Mall (golden mall) in Rishon Letzion.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics performed resuscitation operations at the scene but were unable to revive him.

The motorcycle with two riders on it approached the young man. One of the riders fired several shots at him at close range, and then they fled the scene.

The background to the incident is most likely a conflict between criminals. Police have opened an investigation.

MDA medics Yaakov Zeda and Elhanan Roth said: "The wounded man was lying on the sidewalk near the shopping center, unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. We immediately started medical treatment which included stopping the bleeding, massages and resuscitation, but his injury was mortal and in the end we were forced to determine his death."