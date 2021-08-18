De Blasio threatens $5,000 fine for serving the unvaccinated

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that businesses that fail to comply with a city mandate ordering discrimination against unvaccinated individuals could face up to $5,000 in fines.

“We need these strong clear mandates,” de Blasio said according to Breitbart, describing New York City as a “miraculous place literally full of wonders."

“And if you’re vaccinated, all of that’s going to open up to you. You’ll have the key, you can open the door. If you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things,” he said, adding that it is time for people to “see vaccination as literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life.”

According to de Blasio's order, those over 12 will have to present proof of vaccination at indoor venues. Enforcement will begin on Sept. 13. After that, a first infraction could incur a $1,000 penalty, a second infraction could incur a $2,000 penalty, and a third infraction could incur a $5,000 penalty, de Blasio said.

“The Key to NYC is an approach that makes clear the power of vaccination. It is the ultimate encouragement to get people vaccinated,” he said.

“We want people to enjoy the fullness of the city, but you’ve got to be vaccinated to do it,” he continued, stating the policy will “motivate a lot of people to get vaccinated,” especially younger people.

“If we get noncompliance after that much education or grace period, we will not hesitate to give penalties,” de Blasio threatened. “We hope to not have to do that often.”