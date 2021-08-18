IDF soldier seriously injured in fire on vessel at northern base

An IDF soldier was seriously injured this morning, Wednesday, as a result of a fire that broke out in a sailing vessel in which he performed routine technical treatment at a naval base in the north of the country, while the vessel was on shore.

The soldier sought medical treatment at the hospital, and the fire was extinguished by IDF forces.

The incident is being investigated by the security system, according to which the circumstances of the fire are still unclear.

A notice was given to the family of the soldier, and they are staying with him at the hospital.