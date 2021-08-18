Taliban: Don't ask us about censorship - ask Facebook

At a Tuesday press conference in Kabul, the Taliban called out Facebook for censorship.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was asked if his government would honor free speech and responded by pointing a finger at Facebook.

“This question should be asked to those people who are claiming to be promoters of freedom of speech who do not allow publication of all information. I could ask Facebook company. This question should be asked to them," he said.

The response was retweeted by Former US President Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., who commented that, on this issue, the Taliban spokesman was "not wrong."

Facebook this week announced it was banning the Taliban from its platform, and designated the Taliban a "terrorist group."

President Trump remains suspended from the platform for at least two years, until January 2023.