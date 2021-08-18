Court rules: Zadorov can be released to house arrest; Prosecutor to appeal to High Court

After 15 years in prison, the Nazareth District Court announced that Roman Zadorov, who was convicted of murdering the girl Tair Rada, could be released under house arrest - after it was proven that he met the conditions for his release.

The State Attorney's Office opposes the release and requested a 48-hour delay in the execution of a decision for the purpose of filing an appeal to the Supreme Court.

State prosecutor Advocate Wyam Qablawi said at the hearing that "the defendant should remain behind bars due to his dangerousness, despite the passage of time. This defendant allegedly murdered a girl within the walls of the school, very cruelly. Due to these circumstances, there should be a hermetic alternative. In another place, in our opinion, and with other inspectors who will ensure that the conditions are met in our opinion."

Last month, prior to the decision for a retrial of Zadorov, Channel 12 reported on evidence that was exposed in the "Shadow of Truth" program on HOT8 about the investigation. Yitzhak Ilan, a former deputy head of the Shin Bet and a leading candidate to head the organization, examined the case in depth.

Ilan, who was interviewed for the show before he died of the coronavirus about 11 months ago, claimed that in his opinion Roman Zadorov was set up by the police and the prosecutor's office.

"I enlisted in the Shin Bet in 1982, I served 31 years. I have heard thousands of confessions and heard a great many false confessions, and I know the difference between them. I realized that it could be that an innocent person is sitting in jail. I sat day and night - it took me about two years to go through all these materials - and I came to an unequivocal conclusion: Roman Zadorov was innocent, he did not murder Tair Rada, it is a false confession - and such a tangible and clear false confession. I say this as one who has heard a lot of false confessions, even in murders," he explained.

"Zadorov's confession is full of absolving, mistaken details. Out of 40 details, there is only one detail he guessed, which is the stall number. I heard his confession in his language, in Russian - no judge knew Russian, in any court."

Ilan added that in order to make the investigation fit, evidence was also destroyed. "There were interruptions in the recording in the interrogation room as the video continued to run. It amazed me, there is no such animal, such a mishap does not occur. This is not a malfunction as they argued in court, these are proactive breaks. I know this because I know control rooms from the inside - they lied in court. There is no such thing as video continuing and voice recording continuing. "

"Zadorov also begged to be taken to the dump to look for the pants he threw away to prove there were no blood stains or other incriminating evidence. Of course they did not take him but the police searched. They found eight pairs of pants, sent them to the Forensic Institute to find if there was any blood of Tair Rada on them. "They did not find it so what did they do? They destroyed the pants without showing it to Zadorov, without presenting the photos. This is a crime, it is destroying evidence. Why? Because it did fit their thesis that Zadorov is the killer."

He stated that "Zadorov fell into the trap of corrupt policemen, investigators who set up a case in Zadorov's affair together with the prosecution, and the police are not willing to admit it. As long as it does not admit it, investigations in Israel will continue in this way. This is the face of the police, this is what the public sees."