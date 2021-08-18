Erdogan has a warm spot for the Taliban

“Will Turkey work with the Taliban in Kabul?”, Newsweek now asks.

At the end of July, the Turkish president had already said that Turkey "has nothing against the convictions of the Taliban", a reference to Islam. Then there are Erdogan's ties with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hezb-e-Islami, an ultra-fundamentalist group close to the Taliban. Erdogan had himself photographed kneeling in front of Hekmetyar, nicknamed the "butcher of Kabul".

At the end of July, as jihadist fighters took control of dozens of districts in Afghanistan, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid gave an interview to the Turkish newspaper Istiklal, in which he said: "The Islamic Emirate has no differences with Turkey. Erdogan is a very illustrious leader for us and for the Islamic world”. The Turkish newspaper Ahval writes that, "as the de facto leader of political Islam, Erdogan could see himself in a new role as the de facto patron of the Taliban."

In mid-July, the al-Arabiya broadcaster reported that the Muslim Brotherhood was moving its leaders from Turkey to Afghanistan, a rumor that, at least for the moment, has not yet found official confirmation. When General Al Sisi deposed the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, the Taliban immediately sided with the latter.

Then there is the recent war against the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh. Hekmatyar, the Afghan guerrilla linked to Erdogan, has sent Afghan refugees from Iran to join the fighting alongside the Azeris in Nagorno-Karabakh, where the Turkish army has been very active in favor of Azerbaijan. "A considerable number of our mujahedin went there and achieved numerous victories," Hekmatyar said at a mosque in Kabul. Humayun Jarir,

Hekmatyar's son-in-law and leader of Hezb-e Islami in Afghanistan, revealed that 70 Afghans were killed in the fighting against the Armenians. Already in 1993, at the time of the first Armenian-Azerbaijani war, Afghan mujahideen had gone to fight alongside the Azeris. On October 12, 2020, the Russian magazine Ogoniok published a lengthy report, entitled "Jihad for Karabakh." In it it explains that Pakistani and Afghan fighters close to the Taliban have left to fight the Armenians.

Turkey, Qatar and Pakistan (and China) are the four countries on which the Taliban are counting in building their new Islamic Emirate. Turkey, Qatar and Pakistan are the triad of the new Sunni Islamic power, but also of the link with Beijing. Last week there was a flash visit by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to Pakistan. And the talks between the Americans and the Talina for the de facto surrender of Kabul took place in Doha, Qatar, which has very strong ties with Erdogan.

Finally, it is certainly no coincidence that Erdogan has offered to take charge of the security of the Kabul airport and that the only embassy of a NATO member country left open in Kabul in these terrible hours is the Turkish one.

There is a snake within NATO that, from Kabul to the Armenian hills, projects its Islamic hegemony.